Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bakkavor Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

LON BAKK opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of $611.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.14.

In related news, insider Lydur Gudmundsson sold 3,229,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £3,940,142.50 ($5,148,494.05).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.