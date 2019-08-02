Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Provident Financial to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 590 ($7.71).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 416.40 ($5.44) on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 386.40 ($5.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 705.80 ($9.22). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 414.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Graham Lindsay acquired 9,771 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £39,767.97 ($51,963.90). Also, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 9,488 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £50,001.76 ($65,336.16). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $71,179,867.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

