Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKH. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 20.08 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.33. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 19.66 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.55.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

