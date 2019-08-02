Peel Hunt Upgrades SDL (LON:SDL) to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SDL (LON:SDL) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

SDL traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 475 ($6.21). 6,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $430.89 million and a P/E ratio of 28.11. SDL has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.40.

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

