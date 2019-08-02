Peerguess (GUESS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Peerguess token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Peerguess has a total market cap of $38,244.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peerguess has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peerguess alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.01417929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00111009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Peerguess

Peerguess was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com.

Buying and Selling Peerguess

Peerguess can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerguess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerguess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.