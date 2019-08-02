Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.98. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 67,312 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEI. Boenning Scattergood raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 20.43% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 636,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 281,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,803,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

