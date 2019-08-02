Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.77 billion and the highest is $5.82 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $22.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.69 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $23.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $395,062.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $116,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $44.82 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

