Peony Reaches Market Cap of $10,436.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Peony has traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $10,436.00 and $165.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 837,461 coins and its circulating supply is 717,628 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

