PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In related news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

