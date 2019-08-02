Perennial Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57,900.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,767,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $44.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,810.52. 2,245,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,937.24. The stock has a market cap of $939.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

