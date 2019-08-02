PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.42

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and traded as low as $22.43. PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,583 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

