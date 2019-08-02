Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.44.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after buying an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

