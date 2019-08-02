Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.44.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

