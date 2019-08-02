Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,116 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,294.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,400 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 109,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

