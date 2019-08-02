Photon Price Tops $0.0000 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Photon has a market capitalization of $137,225.00 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, Photon has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,408.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.38 or 0.02079624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00906037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.03103998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.00799317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00637225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00168137 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 29,619,678,072 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

