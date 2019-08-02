PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE:PHX traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.46. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.16 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$92.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

