Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

PPC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.12. 856,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.