PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TUZ) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TUZ) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.88, approximately 3,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80.

About PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TUZ)

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-3 Year U.S.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.