Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,308 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $38,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,363.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,667,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,639,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,830,000 after purchasing an additional 654,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,331,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 308.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 606,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 457,882 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.92. 49,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,857. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

