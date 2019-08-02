Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Nomura

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINS traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 27,084,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,003. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

