Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give OneMain (NYSE:OMF) a $48.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised OneMain from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised OneMain from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.70.

OneMain stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. 639,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. OneMain has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in OneMain by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

