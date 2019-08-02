Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Target Price to $25.50

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $26.00 to $25.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

STXB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.32 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of STXB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 5,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 628.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

