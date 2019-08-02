Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.98

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.00. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 8,816 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.96.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

