PlatinumBAR Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $30,557.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

