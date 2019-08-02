PlayChip Market Cap Reaches $13.89 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $10,691.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.37 or 0.05696630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

