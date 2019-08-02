Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PS. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of PS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph M. Dibartolomeo sold 1,938 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $64,806.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 38.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,013,000 after buying an additional 1,571,685 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the first quarter worth approximately $94,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 2,507.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 152.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 8.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,479,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 189,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

