Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $18.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pluralsight shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 149,849 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $118,880.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,994 shares of company stock worth $4,118,332 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,917,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pluralsight by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pluralsight by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.