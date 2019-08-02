Pluton Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Pluton has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $7,433.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00011401 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00266846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.01416318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00110978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pluton was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

