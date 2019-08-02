PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after buying an additional 357,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,594,000 after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,399,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

