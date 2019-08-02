Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,376. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,888. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

