Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PWON stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10. Powin Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

