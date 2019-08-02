Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Pra Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pra Group has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

