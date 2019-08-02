Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.