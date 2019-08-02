Presearch (PRE) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Presearch has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $1.50 million and $3,795.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00896749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000486 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

