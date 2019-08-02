PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.96 million.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 5,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,580. 17.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

