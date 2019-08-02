Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. 5,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $3,518,120.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,927,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,214. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Primoris Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 716,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,733 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

