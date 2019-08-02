Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.71452-70.39136 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.42 billion.Procter & Gamble also updated its FY20 guidance to 4.70-4.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 9,894,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

