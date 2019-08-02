Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.70-4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of 3-4% (69.73-70.4 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.78 billion.Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.70-4.93 EPS.

PG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,562,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.15.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.