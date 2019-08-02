Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of PGNX stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 436.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,293,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 369,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

