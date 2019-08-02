Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Progressive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,501. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,115 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.