ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $15.25. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1,129 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut ProMetic Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ProMetic Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $356.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. will post 8.5000001 EPS for the current year.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

