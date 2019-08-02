ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $100.97, 1,183 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

