Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a f rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,084. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.72. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.48 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Prospect Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

In other news, insider John F. Barry bought 137,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,218,728 shares in the company, valued at $248,646,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 63,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $399,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,364,480 shares in the company, valued at $241,312,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 610,246 shares of company stock worth $3,882,141. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,700,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,775.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,685,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 234,288 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 842,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 645,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.