Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033. The stock has a market cap of $154.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

