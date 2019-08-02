Provident Financial (PFG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Provident Financial (LON: PFG):

7/30/2019 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2019 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/22/2019 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/8/2019 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/20/2019 – Provident Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/19/2019 – Provident Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Provident Financial was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2019 – Provident Financial was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 595 ($7.77).

6/5/2019 – Provident Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Shares of LON PFG traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 421.20 ($5.50). The company had a trading volume of 447,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 386.40 ($5.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 705.80 ($9.22). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Patrick J. R. Snowball bought 96,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £499,750.86 ($653,013.01). Also, insider Graham Lindsay bought 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £39,767.97 ($51,963.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $71,179,867.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

