Proxeus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 83.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Proxeus has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Proxeus has a market cap of $447,964.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00267203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.01430079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00111916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.