ProximaX (XPX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.16 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $251,997.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00267696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.01408430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00110966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.