Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

