Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) has been given a $115.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.59.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,541,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,767,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,367,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,554,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,848,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

