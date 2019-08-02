Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,396 shares of company stock worth $9,436,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

